Chandigarh: 17-yr-old killed, friend injured after BMW hits their cycle

Bicycle after the accident. The car driver was arrested. (Express photo) Bicycle after the accident. The car driver was arrested. (Express photo)

A 17-year-old youth was killed and his friend seriously injured after a speeding BMW car had hit their bicycle near the Leisure Valley in Sector 10. The car driver, who is said to be a student, was arrested on the spot.

Police said that the victim was identified as Bakku Kumar, a resident of Jamui district in Bihar. The injured, Laltu Kumar, was admitted at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

Bakku Kumar had come to the city to meet his brother Arun Kumar and was going to Sector 18 from Sector 10 with Laltu Kumar on a bicycle. When both reached near the Laser Valley, a rashly driven BMW car had hit both.

Both the injured were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16 by a passer by where the doctors declared Bakku as brought dead while Laltu Kumar was admitted in the hospital in a serious condition. Police said that they arrested the car driver identified as Udhay Bhatia (21) a local resident on the spot. “The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, we are further investigating the case,” a police official said.

