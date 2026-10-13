17 women from Punjab government-run coaching centre clear NDA exam

The achievement is significant in a system where women account for 6 per cent of NDA seats, compared with 94 per cent for men. (Representational image)

As many as 17 cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination. The institute has claimed this is the highest-ever tally of women candidates clearing the exam from a government institution in the country, including Sainik Schools and Rashtriya Military Schools.

The successful cadets are Tanvi, Urvi, Simranpreet Kaur, Komalpreet Kaur, Pahuljeet Kaur, Jasmeet Kaur, Muskanpreet Kaur, Garima, Anisha, Pranya Kargwal, Jashandeep Kaur, Samridhi, Arshkiran Kaur, Sehajpreet Kaur, Japneet Kaur, Khushi and Jasleen Kaur. The achievement is significant in a system where women account for 6 per cent of NDA seats, compared with 94 per cent for men.