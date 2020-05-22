17 Shramik special trains cost the admin `70 lakh, nine more trains arranged, starting from today

Migrant leaders demand more trains to cater to the number of migrants. (Representational) Migrant leaders demand more trains to cater to the number of migrants. (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration has paid at least Rs 70 lakh to the Indian Railways for providing 17 Shramik special trains since May 13 and is expected to further pay around Rs 55 lakh for providing nine more trains in the coming days.

The amount was paid prior to the departure of every special train. The cost of each train ranges from Rs 4 to Rs 5.5 lakh, while one train for Bihar has cost around Rs eight lakh. The fare depends on the distance of the places where the trains reached.

Over one lakh migrants have registered themselves for going back to their native states, including 76,000 people who belong to Bihar and UP. So far, merely 23,409 migrants have been sent back.

“We have paid almost Rs 70 lakh for the Shramik special trains. According to the Indian Railways, fare charges paid by the authorities of places, from where the trains originate. We have received a plan of six more special trains starting from May 22. We estimate that we will have to pay Rs 55 lakh for them. We are bound to pay it. Details of this expenditure are being sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs regularly,” said AK Sinha, Finance Secretary.

Meanwhile, migrant labourer leaders claimed that these trains are inadequate for transporting all the registered migrants to their native states. They additionally claimed that around 50,000 migrants are yet to register themselves with the administration.

“The situation of migrants is complete contrary to the situation being show by administrative officers. The registration process was closed within three days after it started on May 13. At least 50,000 migrants in Chandigarh, who want to go back to their homes, are yet to enroll themselves. We need at least a dozen more trains for sending all the registered and non-registered migrants to their homes,” said Shashi Shankar Tiwari, a leader.

Coronavirus Explained Why the govt changed its mind in just three days and allowed flights

How lockdown has impacted Indian farmers, their yields

Impact of RBI's decisions to slash repo rate, extend loan moratorium Click here for more

“Nobody is telling the reality. Migrants seen on the roads, are those who did not get registrations in the trains,” said Durgesh, another leader for migrants.

Sources said that earlier two Shramik special trains were being operated from the city every day. But May 22 onwards, merely one train has covered different states including Bihar, UP and Jharkhand. However, some migrants, who were unable to register themselves and had begun marching on foot to their native places were sent back through Haryana.

Around 150 police officers along with employees of different departments were deputed at Chandigarh College for Technology and Engineering (CCET), Sector 26, for the migrants, where they will be screened and medically examined before boarding the train.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd