17 involved in Moga police station grenade attack case held

In a major breakthrough Moga Police has thwarted a possible terror conspiracy with the arrest of 17 accused persons, including three main executors involved in the low-intensity grenade attack at Police Station Sadar Moga, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along with explosive material and electronic detonator and one 9MM Glock pistol along with a magazine, besides, impounding the Splendor motorcycle (PB-03-AH-3088) used in committing the grenade attack.

As per the information, some unidentified persons threw a low-intensity grenade at the building of Police Station Sadar Moga during the early morning hours at around 3.15 am on July 8, 2026.

The three main executors who executed the grenade attack have been identified as Gagan alias Kali, a resident of Dheru, Ferozepur; Rajesh alias Khanna, a resident of Lal Kurti Cantt, Ferozepur; and Shubham alias Bhinder, a resident of Kotwal, Ferozepur.

Remaining arrested accused—who assisted in logistics, network expansion, and harboring the operatives— have been identified as Lajjar alias Aman and his wife Parveen Kaur, both residents of Sia Paadi in Ferozepur; Swaran and Gobind, both residents of Kotwal in Ferozepur; Sagar and John, both residents of Lal Kurti Cantt in Ferozepur; Ruth, Raj and Sarabjit Kaur, residents of Talwandi Nepala in Ferozepur; Gurpreet Singh, Rahul and Karandeep Singh, residents of Ajitwal in Moga; Lovepreet of Dheru in Ferozepur; Sukhwinder Kaur of Sherkhan in Ferozepur.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Iqbal Singh alias Ravi Dhaliwal, currently based in the UK and allegedly involved in criminal activities, was the mastermind behind the conspiracy. On his directions, the accused carried out the grenade attack at Police Station Sadar Moga and were planning to plant an IED in a train running from Ferozepur to Jammu, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network and identify all associates involved.

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Sharing more details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faridkot Range Nilambari Jagdale said that following the incident, multiple police teams were deployed to trace the perpetrators.

Using technical and human-intelligence inputs, it came to fore that Gagan alias Kali, accompanied by Rajesh alias Khanna and Shubham Bhindar, carried out a grenade attack on Police Station Sadar Moga, she said, while adding that during the subsequent investigation, these three accused were apprehended, leading to the arrest of their accomplices identified as Lajjar alias Aman and his wife Parveen Kaur, who were in direct contact with UK-based Iqbal alias Ravi Dhaliwal and were helping him in arranging foot soldiers to execute the terror activities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Sartaj Singh Chahal said that the further interrogation of accused Lajjar has led to the arrest of remaining 12 accused persons who were providing logistic support and were harbouring the module members. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR no. 126 dated 08.07.2026 was initially registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3 and 6 of the Explosives Substances Act and section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at Police Station Sadar Moga, while, sections 109, 111 and 113 of the BNS, sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act and sections 16, 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have also been invoked.