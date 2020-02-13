In Burail jail, paintings adorn special cell for inmates’ counselling

Paintings made by Burail Jail inmates at ‘Rupantran Kendra’. (Express Photo) Paintings made by Burail Jail inmates at ‘Rupantran Kendra’. (Express Photo)

The walls in and outside a special barrack (cell) of the Burail jail have been coloured with paintings of nature landscapes, by a group of 17 inmates. The paintings which depict birds flying, flowers blooming, and of mandalas, have been coloured as a part of colour therapy to be used at “Rupantran Kendra”, (reformation centre) of the inmates. The UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, inaugurated the Rupantran Kendra at the Burail jail on Wednesday. Speaking on the project, AIG Prisons, Virat said, “The aim of the project Rupantaran is to provide psychological counselling to the inmates, and thereby transforming the lives of prisoners to rehabilitate them. There will be standard operating procedure /protocol for counselling of habitual offenders. This project aims to sensitise stake holders to factors influencing criminality, to plan prevention and anti-social behaviour on the basis of results, amongst habitual offenders, to help prisoners embrace normal life by enhancing their well being and mental health.”

“A special room in the cell has been made, where the inmates after an assessment by the research scholars of the PU Psychological department, will be counselled as per their profile. Initially, a group of 27 inmates have been made after an assessment, who will undergo counselling sessions at the cell now”, said an official of the Burail jail department.

“The paintings have been made under the ‘Rupantaran Project’ of the Burail jail administration, which aims to improve the mental health of the inmates. The cell was a de addiction centre, where now the inmates who are found drug addicted will be kept while they are undergoing treatment,” the official added. “The idea of getting the walls painted with bright and light colours, was decided after a meeting of the jail officials with the Panjab University Psychology Department, and the PGIMER Psychiatry department. The senior faculty members of the two departments advised for getting the walls painted with sceneries of bright and light colours, replacing the walls with plain dull and dark colours”, said the jail official.

The expertise of Home Science College faculty was also taken to decide on the sceneries to be painted. Thus after an assessment of the Psychology and Psychiatry department members, the inmates who had some painting skills were given the colours and the material required asked to do the job voluntarily. A group of 17 inmates, went for the task, and painted the cell with colours in less than three months time, and the cell has thus been named as “Rupantran Kendra” now, the official said.

As per the official, whenever a inmate, either undertrial or a convicted, arrives at the Burail jail, he is taken for the urine test, and if the inmate is found to be drug addict, he will be taken to the new Rupantran Kendra cell. The new cell has 10 beds for the drug-addicted inmates, where they will stay as they undergo their treatment, and later they will be shifted to the barrack.

