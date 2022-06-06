17 inmates, including Youth Congress leader, booked; 28 cellphones recovered

Three days after two groups of inmates clashed in Ludhiana central jail, the Ludhiana police registered an FIR against 17 inmates, including Youth Congress leader Shubham Arora alias Mota who is lodged in Ludhiana jail in an attempt to murder case.

In a clash on June 2 that reportedly started from the de-addiction ward inside the jail, Arora was injured after being allegedly attacked with an ice-prick and other sharp-edged weapons by the rival group. He was taken to Civil Hospital for medical check-up and suffered at least eight injuries.

The FIR was registered against 17 inmates from both groups on the complaint of Harminder Singh, assistant jail superintendent, under sections 160 (committing affray), 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and 52-A of the Prisons Act at division number 7 police station.

The FIR was registered against Shubham Arora alias Mota, Jagjit Singh, Anu Kumar, Naveen Negi, Akashdeep Singh, Balwinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Jaunti, Rohan Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Sahil Kanda, Gursewak Singh, Karanvir Walia, Sukhdev Singh, Paras Kumar and Mohammad Nadeem.

28 mobile phones recovered

Meanwhile, the jail staff of Ludhiana central jail has claimed recovery of 28 mobile phones from inmates during checking on June 2. In the first case, a total of 13 mobile phones were recovered on checking from 17 inmates who have been booked for the alleged clash. According to the FIR, nine phones were found from inmates and four were found abandoned in their barracks. In another FIR registered for recovery of phones, 15 phones have been recovered from Ludhiana jail separately of which seven were found from inmates and eight were found abandoned.