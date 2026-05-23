17-hour power outage leaves Mohali Phase-10 residents suffering in scorching heat

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Around 70 to 80 households in Mohali’s Phase-10 endured a nearly 17-hour power outage amid intense summer heat after a cable fault disrupted electricity supply on Thursday night. Power went off around 10 pm and was restored only around 5 pm on Friday, leaving residents struggling in sweltering conditions.
According to residents, the disruption was caused by a fault and a burnt cable in the feeder supplying electricity from Phase-9.
Mahinder Singh, a retired bank manager and resident of House No. 2256, said he had been facing difficulties since Thursday night.
“We lodged complaints on the PSPCL website and called the helpline numbers several times, but no one responded. What was even more surprising was that the PSPCL app continued to show everything as normal, indicating that power supply was functioning properly while the entire area remained without electricity,” he said.
Residents Rajinder Singh, Baldev Singh, Advocate Malkiat Singh and Gurmeet Singh Taura, who also live in the affected locality, told The Indian Express that houses numbered 2177 to 2199 and 2255 to 2291 remained without power for most of the day.
“Elderly residents, children and families had to endure severe hardship in the extreme heat. The prolonged outage drained inverter backups as well. The most frustrating part was that neither any power board official nor any lineman was willing to answer calls or provide information about when the electricity would be restored,” they said.
Responding to the complaints, PSPCL SE Harpreet Singh told The Indian Express that the outage was not a scheduled power cut.
“This was not a power cut. A cable got damaged around 10 pm on May 21 due to the extreme heat conditions prevailing over the past few days, with temperatures touching 44-45 degrees Celsius. Additional technical faults also developed. Our teams were deployed to rectify the problem, and power supply has since been restored,” he said.
However, residents alleged that even after electricity was restored in the evening, frequent tripping continued to disrupt supply.
Sunny Enclave residents also hit by power, water crisis
Meanwhile, residents of New Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, Kharar, have also been grappling with recurring power outages over the past several days, worsening living conditions during the ongoing heatwave.
Local residents said repeated disruptions over the last four days have affected daily routines, with children, senior citizens and working professionals bearing the brunt of the inconvenience.
RWA president Pavitar Pal Singh Brar, along with residents Manjit Singh Sandhu and Nirdosh Sharma, said power outages were occurring repeatedly during both daytime and nighttime hours, leaving inverter systems exhausted and residents struggling in humid conditions.
The electricity crisis has also aggravated a growing water shortage in the area. Residents said water supply had remained affected in several pockets over the past four days, creating difficulties for drinking and household use.
“Without electricity, water pumps cannot operate, further affecting water supply. Many families have been forced to purchase water to meet their daily needs. Despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution has been provided,” the residents said.
Residents have urged the authorities to address both the electricity and water supply issues on a priority basis and ensure uninterrupted essential services during the peak summer season.
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