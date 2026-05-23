17-hour power outage leaves Mohali Phase-10 residents suffering in scorching heat

According to residents, the disruption was caused by a fault and a burnt cable in the feeder supplying electricity from Phase-9.

Around 70 to 80 households in Mohali’s Phase-10 endured a nearly 17-hour power outage amid intense summer heat after a cable fault disrupted electricity supply on Thursday night. Power went off around 10 pm and was restored only around 5 pm on Friday, leaving residents struggling in sweltering conditions.

According to residents, the disruption was caused by a fault and a burnt cable in the feeder supplying electricity from Phase-9.

Mahinder Singh, a retired bank manager and resident of House No. 2256, said he had been facing difficulties since Thursday night.

“We lodged complaints on the PSPCL website and called the helpline numbers several times, but no one responded. What was even more surprising was that the PSPCL app continued to show everything as normal, indicating that power supply was functioning properly while the entire area remained without electricity,” he said.