Haryana: 17 districts record less than 10 Covid cases in last 24 hours

At least 17 out of the 22 districts of Haryana have reported single-digit new cases of Covid infections in the last 24 hours, data showed, while also revealing that the overall case positivity rate was continuing its predictable downward trend.

The number of active Covid-19 cases across Haryana has come down from over 49,000 on May 22 evening, to 2337 on June 21. As on June 20, there were 1,295 Covid-19 positive patients under home isolation.

On June 21, while Gurgaon reported eight new cases, Faridabad had four cases, Sonipat one case, Hisar nine cases, Ambala seven cases, Karnal three cases, Panipat three cases, Rohtak five cases, Rewari one case, Panchkula two cases, Kurukshetra nine cases, Yamunanagar three cases, Sirsa 17 cases, Mahendragarh four cases, Bhiwani six cases, Jhajjar two cases, Palwal 19 cases, Fatehabad 12 cases, Kaithal 11 cases, Jind 29 cases, Nuh four cases and Charkhi Dadri had three cases.

According to the state government, more than 20429 samples were collected on Monday, out of which only 162 returned positive, recording a 0.61 per cent daily positivity rate.

The Covid-19 cumulative positivity rate in Haryana also came down to 7.87 per cent, while the recovery rate touched 98.49 per cent.

Over 76 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines (including first and second dose) had been administered across Haryana till Monday, data further said.

90% Haryana police personnel have got first dose

At least 65 per cent of Haryana police personnel have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, while 90 per cent of the force have received at least the first dose till date, data released by the state said.

As frontline workers, state police personnel started getting the Covid-19 vaccination jabs from February 4. DGP Manoj Yadava was the first to volunteer and get the vaccine shot to encourage the personnel in the state police force to shed hesitancy and get inoculated.

“So far, 53924 officers and jawans have got the first Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 38988 have got both the doses”, DGP Yadava said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He added, “The number of policemen who have received both doses of vaccine is around 65 per cent. A gap of 8-12 weeks is mandatory between two jabs as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health. These personnel are now waiting before they get their second shots. A few police personnel have been excluded from the vaccination for medical reasons. The way these ‘karmaveers’ stood in solidarity in protecting the citizens against Covid-19 is both amazing and heartwarming. At present, the number of police personnel working in Haryana is close to 60,000 — including Home Guards and Special Police Officers,” DGP Yadava said.

He added, “The police personnel who were infected have also re-joined their duty after recovering from the infection. Out of 6547 personnel, who tested positive, 6480 have recovered and rejoined duties while 67 are still infected. So far, a total of 45 personnel, including three Special Police Officers, have succumbed to the virus. Despite all this, our men and women in khaki are working very hard and performing their duty”.