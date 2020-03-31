17 from Himachal attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin: Police

The 17 people include 14 people from the district of Chamba. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The 17 people include 14 people from the district of Chamba. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Seventeen people from Himachal Pradesh attended the congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin earlier this month, a state police spokesperson Tuesday said.

The statement came a day after the Telangana government said that six people who attended the religious congregation between March 13 and 15 died due to coronavirus.

Subsequently, the authorities across the country swung into action to trace the contacts of those who went to the gathering, attended by hundreds of people, including from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Those who attended the congregation from Himachal included 14 from Chamba district, two from Sirmaur and one from Kullu district, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said.

None of them has returned to Himachal Pradesh so far and according to information, they have been quarantined in Delhi, he added.

13 fake news cases

The state police said that 13 FIRs have been registered since March 22 for allegedly uploading or circulating fake news related to COVID-19.

Four cases were registered in Mandi and two each in Shimla, Baddi and Kangra, Sharma said. In Palampur, two people were arrested after they allegedly uploaded a post on Facebook claiming that an army officer tested positive for the virus even though it wasn’t true.

Also, six people were arrested and 15 vehicles seized across the state on Tuesday for curfew violations.

Helpline Numbers

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that people of the state who need any COVID-19-related assistance can call on 0177-2622204, 0177-2628940, or 0177-2629688 while 1077 toll-free number for district disaster control rooms is also functional.

Restrictions

All COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state, including closure of educational institutions and ban on public events, initially ordered till March 31, have now been extended till April 14, according to an order issued by the government on Tuesday.

Fund donation

The HP State Electricity Board Limited contributed Rs. 3.03 to the CM Relief Fund while SJVN Ltd donated Rs 5. crore to the PM CARES Fund.

