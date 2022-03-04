17 employees terminated, Chandigarh DC tells HC

The Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, in an affidavit placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court has submitted that the electricity wing of the UT Engineering Department has launched a crackdown after a strike by the Powermen Union led to an unprecedented electricity crisis and has terminated the services of 17 employees with immediate effect, besides initiating disciplinary action under Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970, as applicable to UT Chandigarh against 126 others.

The affidavit was filed by Vinay Pratap Singh, DC, Chandigarh, on behalf of the UT Administration, after the High Court had asked the DC to appear before it in person.

The affidavit mentions that ‘the UT Powermen Union had given a call to observe a three-day strike from February 22 and that before that, the Administration in a meeting with the UT Powermen Union had informed them that the matter was already sub-judice.

The Union, however, decided not to call off the strike and a major power failure happened due to sabotage which constrained the Chandigarh Administration to invoke provisions of East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947.’

“…an order dated February 22, 2022, was passed vide which the employees on strike were ordered to join their duties back at their place of posting by 9.30 PM. Some of the employees joined their respective posts on February 22, 2022, but the majority of the staff joined on February 23, 2022 being day shift. As per the list being provided by the Executive Engineer, it was found that 143 employees failed to join the services even on February 23, 2022…based on the list of non-joining of 143 employees, the Electricity Wing of Engineering Department initiated with the disciplinary action against the delinquent employees wherein the services of 17 employees were terminated with immediate effect and disciplinary action under Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970 as applicable to UT Chandigarh were initiated against 126 employees. As far as the provisions of ESMA are concerned, FIR no 23 dated February 23, 2022, against 8 persons were lodged by name whereas notices have been served upon to 126 delinquent employees out of which 81 have already joined investigation till date and rest are being called on subsequent dates…”, read the affidavit.

The affidavit mentions that as far as the damage caused is concerned, the UT Police has already procured DVRs covering sub-stations and the same are being sent to CFSL, for retrieving footage.

Once the investigation is complete, recovery proceedings would be initiated in view of the directions issued by the Supreme Court.