17 cases pending against MLA Simarjeet Bains, HC told

In the resumed proceedings of the matter related to the pendency of cases against the MP and MLAs (sitting or erstwhile), Punjab on Friday submitted that there are at present 17 cases against MLA Simarjeet Bains.

The affidavit was submitted by the state of Punjab, through Gursharan Singh Sandhu, Inspector General of Police, Crime-3, Bureau of Investigation, before the bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh.

The report regarding cases against MLA Bains was submitted by the state after a woman applicant, a rape victim in the alleged case against Bains had submitted that complete list of cases pending has not been furnished by the state.

It has been further submitted in the affidavit that details of cases registered against MPs and MLAs (sitting or erstwhile) in which stay is operational, were also sought from all the field units. As per the reports received from the field units, there is no case in which stay is operational at present, except one FIR 113 dated June 19, 2009, registered at PS Sadar Ludhiana.

After Advocate CM Munjal, counsel for woman applicant, pointed out that investigation in the matter referred to in few matters has made little headway, the HC Bench held that, “We, thus, clarify that state of Punjab shall be at liberty to appoint a more competent Investigating Officer in the eventuality investigation is not proceeding further in right earnest.”