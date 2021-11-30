1,600-yr-old archaeological site found in Haryana

A roughly 1,600-year-old archaeological site has been discovered near Haryana’s Sandhai village (Yamunanagar district) with ties to lost habitations along the legendary Saraswati river.

The archaeologists have claimed to have found evidence of “continued habitation” and a religious place, probably a temple, at the medieval site at what would once have been the bank of Saraswati river.

A team of officials headed by Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board’s deputy chairman, Dhuman Singh Kirmach, and state archaeology department’s deputy director, Banani Bhattacharya, recently visited the site after a villager Balwinder Singh initially found six antique coins in an old fort spread across two acres.

Since then, as many as 33 coins have been found there apart from bricks, earthenware and remains of a statue.

Kirmach said: “There are several old sites at the bank of Saraswati river from Adi Badri to Rajasthan border in Haryana. The signs of habitation show the people used to settle here because of the availability of drinking water from the river.” Adi Badri is a place in the foothills of Shivalik range, 9 km from the newly located historical site.