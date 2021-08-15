16 Punjab cops to receive Police Medals, 15 others to get CM Rakshak Padak

Sixteen Punjab Police officers and personnel have been selected to receive Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medals for Meritorious Service, the Union Home Ministry announced Saturday on the eve of the 75th Independence Day.

Assistant Sub Inspector Gursewak Singh from Special Task Force (STF), Border Range, Amritsar has been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry, while ADGP Modernization, Ram Singh, and AIG-cum-Staff Officer to DGP Punjab Jasdeep Singh would be conferred with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Five Punjab Police Service officers, including SSP Kapurthala, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh; Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-2, Ludhiana Jaskiranjit Singh Teja; DSP (Punjab Bureau of Investigation) Raj Kumar; DSP CID Unit Bathinda Parminder Singh; and DSP Detective Amritsar Rural Gurinderpal Singh are among 13 officers and officials selected for the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The other officials include Inspectors Kulvir Singh, Ashok Kumar, and Puran Singh, sub inspectors Natha Singh, Niranjan Dass, and Harjit Singh, and ASI Onkar Tiwari and Ashok Kumar.

Congratulating the awardees, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, said, “Such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion, which is very much required in a border state having manifold security challenges”.

Meanwhile, on the recommendations of the state government, Governor VP Singh Badnore announced Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award for Sub-Inspector Jasveer Singh for showing the highest level of courage by rescuing a family after their house, situated over a shop in Malerkotla, caught fire. SI Jasveer Singh is currently posted as SHO City-2, Malerkotla.

The Governor also announced names of 15 officers and officials to be conferred with Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty. They include AIG STF Ludhiana Range Snehdeep Sharma; DCP Jalandhar Gurmeet Singh; ADCP-4 Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Sra; ADCP Investigation Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti; DSP Detective Moga Jangjit Singh; DSP Detective Amritsar Rural Gurinderpal Singh; Inspectors Gurpreet Singh, Surinder Kaur, Bithal Hari; S-I Lakhbir Singh, ASIs Kanwaljeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, and Constables Jagjit Singh and Daljit Kumar.

Meanwhile, President will confer the President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal on Divisional Commandant (Home Guards) Charanjit Singh for his distinguished service. A spokesperson informed that President would also honor Company Commander (Home Guards) Rawel Singh and Platoon Commander (Home Guards) Madhu with Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for their meritorious services.