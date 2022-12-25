16 people arrested in December involved in 5,221 cyber crimes across India: Chandigarh Police

Sixteen alleged cybercriminals arrested by the Chandigarh Police in December were involved in at least 5,221 cyber crimes across India, officials have said. Of these, FIRs were registered in 286 cases and 4,935 complaints were still under investigation, the police added.

In December, the Chandigarh cyber cell police, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Ketan Bansal, busted two gangs in Delhi and West Bengal and arrested 16 people. One gang was busted for cheating retired Air Marshal Ravinder Kumar, who had dialled a helpline number from the internet to get an electricity connection but was cheated of over Rs 3.36 lakh. Another gang was busted for duping a local woman on the pretext of providing her with a lucrative online job. The woman lost around Rs 1.75 lakh, the police said.

“We have recovered at least nine laptops and 47 cell phones from 16 accused. The details of these gadgets, including the IMEI numbers and phone numbers, were shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCC)14C. ICCC is a centralised centre for dealing with cyber criminals nationwide,” a cyber cell police officer said.

“The police regularly update the particulars of suspected gadgets used for committing the frauds with the ICCC, New Delhi. We also shared the particulars of the recovered devices. Yesterday (Saturday), we received feedback that the particular gadgets were used in at least 5,221 cyber crimes,” the officer added.

The police identified the accused as Mohit, Vinay, Richard Dass, Raj Kumar of New Delhi, Neeraj Gupta, Dheeraj Gupta of Kolkata, Shehnvaz Ansari, Safiq Ansari alias Guddu, Yusuf Ansari, Tanvir Alam, Irfan Ansari of Kharagpur in West Bengal, and others.