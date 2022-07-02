16 Panjab University syndicate members elected unopposed

scorecardresearch
By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 2, 2022 9:49:14 pm
Panjab University (File)

Panjab University (PU) on Saturday elected new syndicate members unanimously and unopposed from the Satya Pal Jain led group.

The polling for the syndicate members was not conducted as all members were the only ones who had filed their nominations for the posts from different faculties.

Meanwhile, senators from the Goyal group refrained from fielding their candidates in the syndicate election because of what sources claimed were their minimal chances of winning. The Goyal group had a majority in the previous senate and syndicate.

Of the 16 new members who were elected unopposed on Saturday, there were six women. Former Mayor and BJP councillor, Davesh Moudgil, is also among the selected syndicate members, the others being Professor Sukhbir Kaur, Department of Zoology; Dr Hemant Batra, Dr Harvansh Singh Judge, Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital; Professor Devinder Singh, Dept of Law.

The others who were elected were Professor Yojna Rawat, University School of Open Learning; Professor Mukesh Kumar Arora, Professor Rupinder Kaur, Principal, Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Abohar; Dr Jagtar Singh, SGGS College, Sector 26, Chandigarh; Dr Jyanti Dutta, HRDC; Dr Balbir Chand Josan, Prof. Savita Gupta, UIET, PU; Dr Surinder Singh Sangha, Principal, Dasmesh Girls’ College of Education, Badal; Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, Government of India; Professor Prashant Gautam, University Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management; and Dr Neeru Malik, Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B.

