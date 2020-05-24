16 new Covid cases in Punjab, death toll 40

As per the media bulletin, 16 new cases were reported from Punjab on Saturday, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infection to 2,045. (Representational) As per the media bulletin, 16 new cases were reported from Punjab on Saturday, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infection to 2,045. (Representational)

A 60-year-old Amritsar resident, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus in test conducted by a private laboratory, died at the Guru Nanak Dev hospital Saturday, taking the total Covid-19 deaths in the state to 40.

The media bulletin issued by Punjab government on Saturday, however, did not mention the case and put the Coivid-19 deaths in the state at 39.

As per the media bulletin, 16 new cases were reported from Punjab on Saturday, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus infection to 2,045.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.