16 Mohali schools targeted in latest bomb threat email

Panic gripped parts of the city after 16 schools in Mohali received bomb threat emails for the second time this month, coinciding with Board examinations that began on Tuesday. The threatened 16 schools include Shivalik Public School (Phase 6), Gyan Jyoti Public School (Phase 2), and The Millennium School (Phase 5).

Mohali City SP Dilpreet Singh said there was also a mention of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the email. Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for the second time, after returning from a rally in Moga on Monday.

“The bomb threat to schools also mentioned Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where we conducted anti-sabotage checks. Non-essential services were kept on hold while essential services continued,” Dilpreet Singh told reporters in Mohali.

The threats on the day the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) began Board examinations.

Soon after the call was received, police and security agencies rushed to the schools and Fortis Hospital and carried out extensive searches of the premises. Security was tightened and authorities began closely monitoring the situation.

Special Superintendent of Police Sukhnaaz Singh said, “A call was received in the morning, after which checking is being carried out at all locations where the call was reported, as this is a serious matter due to the ongoing board examinations.”

SP Dilpreet Singh said the email was received around 8 am on the official email ID of a school. Following this, anti-sabotage teams from Police Headquarters, the Range Office, and Mohali Police, along with bomb disposal squads, were immediately deployed to the hospital and nearby locations.

“As a precautionary measure, since the threat originated from school email IDs, all nearby schools were thoroughly checked to ensure the safety of students and staff,” he said.

After comprehensive searches, officials confirmed that no suspicious object or substance was found. Police stated the threat appears to be a hoax and assured that the situation is fully under control. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the email.

No plan to shift Mann

Authorities clarified that there are no plans to shift Mann, and both Mohali police and the CM’s security team remain fully alert. Officials also noted that similar emails received on February 11 were later declared hoaxes. However, taking no chances, security agencies are strictly enforcing all safety protocols.

Mohali SP Dilpreet Singh told the media that the pattern of the threat email is similar to the messages received earlier this month. He confirmed that five anti-sabotage teams were deployed immediately.

Police officials stated that earlier threat emails were sent from “spoofed” sources, with IP addresses traced to the United States and recovery emails originating from Bangladesh. Initial investigations suggest that the latest email may also have been sent using spoofing techniques through browsers to conceal the sender’s identity.

Police further said that such emails often include names of organisations to appear credible, but previous investigations have found them to be false. A detailed probe is underway to identify the sender and ensure the safety of the chief minister, students, hospital staff, and the general public, officials said.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement. Citizens have also been asked to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Students appearing for the examinations admitted feeling anxious and stressed due to the incident, while parents voiced concern over their children’s safety. Officials reassured that student security remains the top priority and that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the board examinations.