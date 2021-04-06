16 challans issued to public, no action against Tarn Taran civil surgeon who threw Holi party

Deputy Commissioner Tarn Taran Kulwant Singh said: “I am aware of the party. But I haven’t written anything about it. I have come to know that explanation has been sought at state level.”

THE TARN Taran district administration issued 16 challans for violation of Covid-19 restrictions on the day of Holi. However, authorities are yet to take action against the civil surgeon who organised a Holi party in the premises of the district’s civil hospital.

Now, videos of the Holi party are out in which attendees can be seen violating most Covid rules.

“Dear all. We all will be celebrating Holi on 27/03/21 Saturday at 1.PM in kothi near CS Resi. Be prepared to get colourful in the spirit of festival. U all are invited. Dress code is in white back ground. U can bring colours of ur choice (sic),” read the invitation message circulated within the health staff before the party.

Sources said doctors and other health staff turned up in large numbers just outside the civil surgeon’s residence, which is part of the premises of the civil hospital.

The party was thrown under a temporary canopy installed just adjacent to surgeon ward.

In the videos, doctors and health officials could be seen dancing hand-in-hand and applying colour on each other.

Deputy Commissioner Tarn Taran Kulwant Singh said: “I am aware of the party. But I haven’t written anything about it. I have come to know that explanation has been sought at state level.”

A doctor who did not wish to be named, said: “Nobody has stopped big political gatherings. Farmers are holding rallies. These doctors and health staff were all vaccinated already. There shouldn’t be a big issue if they celebrated for a day.”