‘1505 corneal transplants performed in Punjab over a period of two years’

A consultation was held regarding ‘reinvigorating eye banking through promotion of hospital cornea retrieval programme’, at Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh. The consultation was held in collaboration with Rotary Eye Bank, Hoshiarpur and Strategic Institute for Public Health Education and Research (SIPHER).

Dr Radhika Tandon, professor of ophthalmology at RP Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi Delhi, was the key note speaker.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, deputy director, Health, Punjab and Dr Areet Kaur, SPO, NPCB, Punjab, shared details about the ‘Corneal blindness backlog free (CBBF)’ initiative of Punjab Government. The programme has been appreciated at various national and international conferences and adopted by some states. In 2017-18 and 2018-19 ,2452 eye balls/cornea tissues were procured and 1505 cornea transplant surgeries were performed in Punjab, as per reports received from all districts.

Dr Radhika Tandon spoke about the current situation of corneal blindness in India and how Hospital Cornea Retrieval Programme (HCRP) can help India achieve a goal of 100,000 corneal tissue by 2025.

She said, “We need to look in to the mechanism and provide a blue print recommendation to augment national resources for increasing availability of healthy donor corneas for successful corneal transplantation”. As per Eye Bank Association of India, 58,000-60,000 eye balls/cornea were procured and 28,000-29,000 cornea transplants have been performed in India so far.

Dr Sudesh Arya, professor and head at Department of Ophthalmology,GMCH, Chandigarh, shared the progress in terms of eye donations (quantitative and qualitative) at eye bank of GMCH. Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer of Regional Organ and Tissue Organisation (ROTTO), PGI, and Dr Ravi Gupta, MS, GMCH, Chandigarh, spoke about their initiatives in promoting HCRP.

At PGI, the dearth certificate mentioned a mandatory counseling of family members regarding eye donation and there is a phone-based Mandatory Death Notification to promote HCRP.