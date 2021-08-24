15,000 women avail free bus travel facility on Rakshabandhan

Approximately 15,000 women availed the benefit of free travel facility from Panchkula to different parts of Haryana and Delhi in Haryana Roadways buses on Sunday.

The Haryana government had announced free travel for women on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, from noon to midnight.

Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, said that about 15,000 women and children upto the age of 15 years traveled free of cost in the buses of Haryana Roadways from Panchkula to Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Tohana, Bhiwani, Hansi, Delhi and other areas of Haryana.