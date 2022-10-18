15,000 students to cast votes at 169 polling booths, results to be declared by afternoon

Written by: Ritish Pandit

Around 15,000 students will cast their votes to elect president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary of the Panjab University Campus Students Council at 169 polling booths set up across 78 departments on the campus on Tuesday.

Sehajpreet Singh, a student of library science at PU, will support that student organisation which is not affiliated with any political party and promises to resolve issues pertaining to the student community. The prominent issues, according to him, are giving the student council president a say in the Senate, transparency in allocation of hostel seats and hike in the seats, proper funding for better infrastructure of the varsity and better food quality in the hostel messes.

“The student organisations linked to political parties lead to polarisation among students. It also politicises the elections of the student council and leads to violence too,” Sehajpreet said.

A total of eight candidates are in the fray for the post of president. They have been fielded by CYSS+ISA+PUHH+GGSU alliance, NSUI, ABVP + HPSU + HIMSU + INSO alliance, Sath, SFS, PUSU, PSU (Lalkaar), and SOI. Two student bodies — CYSS and Sath — are going to contest the elections for the first time.

On Sunday, SOI decided to extend its unconditional support to PUSU for the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary of the student council. SOI is only contesting for the president’s post.

Voting will start from 9:30 am and end at 11:00 am. The ballot boxes will be collected from the returning officers of respective blocks and brought to the gymnasium hall. The results of departmental representatives will be displayed at the notice boards of departments concerned from 12 noon. From 2:00 pm onwards, results of office-bearers will start pouring in.

In the last student council elections held in 2019, Chetan Chaudhary from SOI was elected as president whereas three posts of vice-president, secretary and joint secretary were grabbed by NSUI.

The department of evening studies, which is located on the main campus of PU, has a different students’ council with around 1,200 voters. It will also go to polls on the same day. There are four candidates in the fray for its students’ central association’s presidential post from NSUI, Student Front, PSU Lalkaar and ISO (INLD Student Organisation).

Harman Singh, a student of the department of evening studies, said, “We will cast our vote for that organisation that promises to bring in a system of hostel allocation for boys of our department, convocation for the students of our department, and will ensure smooth meeting of our demands from the office of DSW.”

Parties and promises

Party: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) + Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU) + Himachal Students Union (HIMSU) + Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) alliance

Presidential candidate: Harish Gujjar

Promises: To provide hostel allocation for all eligible students, stationery and tuckshop facility on South Campus, increase in seating capacity of reading halls and daily allowances of the sportsperson, filling up of vacant positions of the faculty on university campus.

Party: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

Presidential candidate: Gurwinder Singh Kamboj

Promises: 24×7 opening of all the floors of AC Joshi library of the university, bringing in placement cells in all the departments, new boys’ hostel and completion of the construction of girls’ hostel number 11, and relative marking in UIET and UICET.

Party: Sath

Presidential candidate: Jodh Singh

Promises: To increase the current seating capacity of the library and number of hostel seats, say of student council’s president in the Senate.

Party: Students for Society (SFS)

Presidential candidate: Bhawanjot Kaur

Promises: To roll back the decision of recent fee hike in various courses of the university, resumption of online portal for hostel allocation so as to bring back transparency in the process and increase in the number of regular faculty members.

Party: Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) + Indian Student’s Association (ISA) + Panjab University Helping Hands (PUHH) + Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU) alliance

Presidential candidate: Aayush Khatkar

Promises: To ensure women safety and security, placements for every self-financed course, better quality of education and proper infrastructure on the campus.

Party: PSU (Lalkaar)

Presidential candidate: Gurjeet Singh

Promises: To stop favouritism during hostel seat allocation, increase in hostel seats, rollback of recent fee hike in various courses of the university, bringing back democratic space for students to protest, and say to the president of the students’ council in Senate.

Party: Student Organisation of India (SOI)

Presidential candidate: Madhav Sharma

Promises: To work for generating student-friendly environment on the university campus where every student can reach out to the council at any time, CCTVs on both north and south campuses for enhanced security, proper hygiene level of every canteen and mess of the university.

Party: Panjab University Student’s Union (PUSU)

Presidential candidate: Shivali

Promises: To ensure digital classrooms throughout the university campus, quality infrastructure, better placements, separate sports ground for south campus and construction of ramps for disabled students.