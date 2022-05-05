1,500 cops to provide security during Naidu’s PU visit on May 6

TIGHT SECURITY arrangements have been put in place at Panjab University’s campus on Wednesday, two days before the visit of Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu for attending the university’s convocation ceremony.

At least 1,500 police personnel drawn from many wings — including security, police stations, traffic — has been deputed at the university as part of the security of the Vice President, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University (PU).

As per details, gate number-1 via Administrative Block, chemistry department and physics department road, upto gymnasium hall will be a ‘No Vehicle Road’ from 9am to 1pm on Friday.

No vehicle will be allowed to be parked on this route for next two days — Thursday to Friday.

A PU official stated that if any vehicle is found parked in the unauthorized area, it will be towed by the traffic police. According to information, gate number 1 will remain open for entry and exit from 6am to 9pm, Only VVIP vehicles will be allowed through the gate from 9am to 1pm. Gate number 2 will remain open for entry and exit throughout (VIPs, guest invitees, faculty and media persons). Gate number-3 will remain open for entry and exit from 6am to 10pm.

All the Panjab University residents, visitors in the PU campus were advised to follow the instructions. A rehearsal of all the events is scheduled to take place on Thursday.