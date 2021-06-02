150 traffic cops with dubious record transferred in Mohali

The police personnel who have been transferred from the traffic wing shall not be allowed to undertake traffic duties. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Mohali traffic police in around two months have shunted out at least of its 150 personnel, who officials said had ‘Red Entries’ in their service record. The move, senior officers claimed, was an attempt to ‘clean up the department’.

The police personnel who have been transferred from the traffic wing shall not be allowed to undertake traffic duties.

SP (traffic and cyber cell), Gurjot Singh Kaler told The Indian Express that the cleanup process of the traffic police had been initiated after checking the records of all the personnel employed.

Asked about the nature of records for which the traffic police personnel were transferred, SP Kaler said that there were some complaints against the transferred traffic personnel and their feedback was not ‘good’.

“There were various reasons, there were ‘Red Entries’ in the service record of these personnel. We wanted to clean up the traffic wing, and 150 such personnel have been shunted out and none of them can hence be posted in the traffic wing,” SP Kaler confirmed.

He further added that he had sent a communication to all the police stations in the district to ask all police personnel to follow all traffic rules and any laxity in adhering to traffic norms would not be tolerated.