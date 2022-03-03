150 Haryana residents still stuck in Ukraine, effort on to evacuate them, says CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, said that nearly 150 people from the state are still stranded in cities of Ukraine and awaiting evacuation.

Khattar said, “We are making efforts so that they also reach the (Ukraine) borders. Nearly 500 others have already reached near the (Ukraine) borders. I am hopeful that soon people from Haryana and other states of the country will return soon.”

While informing about the current situation, the CM said that out of a total of 1701 Haryana residents who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine, as many as 663 had returned to the state (Haryana) till now, while some others are on the way (to India). The Chief Minister said that on Thursday, nine students from Ukraine reached Mumbai airport. “Arrangements have been made to provide air travel tickets to them from Mumbai to Delhi, along with a cash amount of Rs 1000 being provided to each of them on behalf of the Haryana government. Besides this, help desks have been set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Faridabad,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to contact the families of such students at a personal level. “Faridabad Divisional Commissioner has been made the nodal officer.”

Meanwhile, Khattar also said that tractors should not be included in the policy issued by the Central Government to ban diesel vehicles and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively in the National Capital Region.

“Talks will be held with the Central Government and we will find a workaround to resolve this issue. Last time also, we had got tractors excluded from the NGT Policy,” Khattar said.

Replying to another question, the Chief Minister said that names of people involved in the drugs trade and corruption are often taken in the House by members, but they always fail to give concrete evidence for the same. “Last time, we took this lightly. But this time a breach of privilege motion will be brought against such MLAs through Parliamentary Affairs Minister for irresponsible statements,” said the CM.

When asked pensions through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the Chief Minister said that the pension of no one has not been stopped through PPP. He claimed that the government, rather, had identified about 22,000 more people who were not getting their pensions due to some reasons. “Work for data verification of such people is being done,” he added. “Anyone found eligible will get the pension and no one will be stopped from getting their entitlement.”

Responding to another question, the Chief Minister said that a different timeline has been prescribed for the people living in different states to get the domicile certificate issued there. “Haryana government has fixed this timeline for five years. After all, we are all Indians,” he added.