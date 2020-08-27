150 computer instructors employed with UT edu dept received no salary for 3 months

Despite not being paid, the workers were still on duty on rotation basis. (Representational)

As many as 150 computer instructors employed with Chandigarh Education department at different schools were not paid their salaries for last three months from June to August during the time of lockdown. Around 100 of these instructors are women and others are men, most of them the only bread earners in their family.

Despite not being paid, the workers were still on duty on rotation basis. The instructors were employed dates in 2008. The education department officials attributed the delay in the releasing of their salaries to the issue of hiring a new contractual agency through Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which undertake the affairs of computer instructors in June this year. The new agency has sent a list of other 150 people replacing these 150 computer instructors.

Vikrant Kalia, who led the computer instructors, said, “We are all belong to middle class families. We can not narrate you the circumstances, in which we are survived these days. Since June, 2020, we were not released our salaries. Most of us are family persons having so many responsibilities. We were employed since 2008 through the proper recruitment. All of sudden, UT administration hired a new contractual agency, which has its strange conditions. In this regard, we have filed a complaint against the agency officials bearers before UT education department. Our salary is not being released only to make a pressure on us for striking a compromise with the new agency. Legally and humanitarian grounds in the time of COVID-19 crisis, administration should release our salaries of previous months.”

Rajwant Kaur, one of the junior instructor, said, “I can not narrate, how are we surviving. There is 35 percent salary cut received by my husband. I have not received my salary for last three months. Only I knew, how I had paid the school fee for my children this time. We are performing multiple duties. From filling the online accounts of students under Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), teaching the students online and attending the schools once in fortnight and weekly. We approached the education department but all vain. The new contractor is demanding money from us.”

Computer Instructors were divided in two categories including Senior Instructors and Junior Instructors. Around Rs 36,000 is the salary of a senior instructor and Rs 29,557 is paid to a junior instructor.

From August 18, computer instructors were also ordered to perform COVID-19 duties in the control room monitoring the quarantine centres built at different government schools.

