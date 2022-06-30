scorecardresearch
15-year-old returning from her b’day party run over by car in Chandigarh

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 30, 2022 6:23:51 am
A 15-year-old girl walking home after celebrating her birthday with friends was run over by a speeding car near Botanical Garden Gate Number 1. The victim was identified as Lavaniya, a resident of village Naya Gaon.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday. Lavaniya succumbed to her injuries at PGI on Wednesday.

Police have booked a 21-year-old woman, Surbhi, who was driving her Tata Nexon and hit the girl. Surbhi is a resident of Omaxe City, New Chandigarh.

Lavaniya was a class 10 student in a government school. She was crossing the road when the speeding Tata Nexon hit her.

Police said that a case was registered on the statement of Amit Singh (25) of Dhanas. He witnessed the road accident.

He reported to police that he was standing near Botanical Garden and after some time, a girl was crossing the road when a car coming from Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) side being driven rashly, hit her.

He reported to police that the car driver did not blow the horn. Amit dialed 112 but prior to the police vehicle, the injured girl was rushed to PGI in a private vehicle.

The victim Lavaniya received severe head injuries. She had also received multiple fractures.

“We received the information about the accident from PGI. The car driver Surbhi also reached PGI. She called her family members. We have seized the Tata Nexon from the spot. An FIR was lodged against the woman. She will be arrested soon. Lavaniya’s body was handed over to her family after postmortem at PGI. She had come to Botanical Garden to celebrate her birthday,” Inspector Rohit Kumar, SHO of Sarangpur police station, said. A case was registered at Sarangpur police station.

