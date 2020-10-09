15-year-old girl ‘kidnapped, gangraped’ in Mohali

Police are yet to trace the alleged culprits and the vehicle used in the crime.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a busy part of Mohali and gangraped by two unidentified men Thursday.

Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated a probe.

According to the victim’s mother and complainant in the case, the minor had gone to Mohali from Chandigarh for some work, when the incident took place.

As she reached Phase- 3A of Mohali, two men in a car allegedly dragged her in and sedated her.

“My daughter told me that two men had come in a car and dragged her into the vehicle. They then gave her some sedatives. She fell unconscious and the accused raped her,” the victim’s mother said in her complaint.

She further said that after committing the crime, the accused left her daughter at Phase -3A. On returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her family.

She told her family that she did not recognise the men who assaulted her.

A case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, among others), 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Matour police station against the unidentified accused.

Police are yet to trace the alleged culprits and the vehicle used in the crime.

Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Rajiv Kumar told The Indian Express that the police will soon identify the accused and arrest them. “Our team is working on the case and we will soon arrest the culprits,” he added.

On being asked if the culprits were acquainted with the 15-year-old victim, he said that the police suspects that the accused might have known the girl, but it would be clear only after the arrest.

