15 UT cops to get Administrator’s police medal

August 13, 2022 12:11:41 am
AT LEAST 15 police personnel were selected for the Administrator’s police medal for the meritorious and distinguished services on Independence Day. The selected police personnel who will be feted are SHO of Sector 26 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, and Sub Inspector (SI)s Harbhajan Sinngh, Suresh Chand, Parmod Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Dilbag Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI)s Sanjeev Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Kavita, Rajender Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Amrit Kaur.
The list of policemen to be felicitated was released from the office of Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav. Officials said that two cops were selected for distinguished services and 13 others were selected for meritorious services.
