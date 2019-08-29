15 suicides, 18 deaths by heart attack in Chandigarh police over past 9 years

A total of 15 Chandigarh Police officers have committed suicide over the last nine years, records say. They are among 209 police officers who died between January 2010 and August 2019. Of them, 18 died of heart attacks.

Many also suffered from hypertension, asthma, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, depression etc.

A total of 164 police personnel out of the 209 who died in the last nine years were constables and head constables, another 45 were assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors. There are no records of cause of death for 36 of the 209 police personnel.

Sources said 381 police personnel were found to be suffering from obesity, while 120 had hypertension, 47 were diabetic and four were found suffering from heart-related problems during their annual medical examination in the last six months at Chandigarh Police Hospital, Sector 26.

A senior police officer said, “We maintained the record of cause of death of every police personnel who died during service. The job of a police officer is a tough one. We have introduced different concepts including yoga sessions, nature walks, cultural programs to help them cope with stress.”

Sources said, “Though the department has not maintained any record of asthma case, number of traffic police personnel suffer from it.”

Policeman kills self by jumping off roof, suicide note found

A 55-YEAR-OLD sub-inspector allegedly jumped to his death from the roof of a two-storey building that houses the Sector 19 police station on Wednesday. Police said they had recovered a suicide note from the room of S-I Gulzar Singh, while an official statement issued by UT Police said that the officer had been suffering from depression due to a departmental inquiry going on against him.

A senior police officer said, “In the suicide note, Gulzar Singh did not blame anyone for the step he took. The contents of the note are being verified.”

SI Gulzar Singh, a resident of Manimajra police quarters, was among two policemen facing a departmental probe in connection with the disappearance of Rs 2.87 lakh case property from the malkhana (storeroom for case properties) back in August 2018.

The cash had disappeared when Gulzar Singh was a head constable and posted as malkhana munshi (record keeper) in PS 26. Later, the cash was located but a departmental probe is still on. The probe was conducted by DSP Umrao Singh.

On Wednesday, S-I Gulzar Singh had reached the Sector 19 police station around 9.20 am. At around 10.10 am, he was found lying on the concrete floor below.

He sustained multiple fractures on both legs and severe head injuries. He was rushed to PGI, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The sub-inspector is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. One of his sons, Rajneesh Singh, is a constable with the Operations Cell of Chandigarh Police.

The policeman who found Gulzar’s body said, “I was about to enter my room when I noticed Gulzar Singh lying on the floor. I raised an alarm. From close quarters, I noticed his two legs were fractured and he as bleeding profusely from his head. We rushed him to PGI. In the meantime, his constable son also arrived on the spot.”

He further said: “His son Ranjeesh rushed to the spot after getting the information. He told senior officers that when his father left the house this morning, he was upset and murmuring that he will do something.”

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in PS 19 said, “Gulzar Singh was looking normal. He shook hands with me and went upstairs silently. He had attended the morning roll call parade also.”

Another colleague of the S-I said, “Gulzar Singh had joined UT Police as a constable and his promotion had been pending for a long time. He along with others was given promotions on the rank of ASI and SI in back dates in 2017 and 2018.”

Sources said that hours before his death, Gulzar Singh had called his son and had spoken to him about being stressed at work.

In his statement to police, Rajneesh has not alleged any foul play.

The malkhana case

Gulzar Singh was posted in PS 26 between July 2014 and November 2018 as head constable and malkhana in-charge. A total of 2.87 lakh in cash was seized in a raid from Hotel President in Sector 26. Five people were also arrested for gambling in August 2018. Later, Gulzar Singh had handed over charge as malkhana to Head Constable (HC) Ajesh Kumar. A statement issued by UT police said, “There were some discrepancies over the charge of malkhana of PS-26. Inquiry of the said matter is going on and due to this he (SI Gulzar Singh) was suffering from depression.” (ENS)