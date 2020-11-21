15 Punjab police officials fail in surprise dope test

This is not the first time some Amritsar Rural police personnel have been found to be taking drugs. (Representational)

In a surprise dope test, 15 out of a total 22 ‘doubtful’ police officials tested positive in Amritsar Rural district.

The dope test was conducted on the orders of SSP Dhruv Dahiya.

“Dope tests of the doubtful officials was conducted. There were officials under the scanner whose behaviour was not good. So a list was prepared and 22 officials underwent dope test. Out of them, 15 tested positive. Most of them are assistant sub-inspectors or of lower posts,” said a police spokesperson.

The department inquiry has been ordered against officials found positive in dope tests.

“These official have been summoned to police lines. Also, a department inquiry has been initiated. Meanwhile, they will be transferred out of district,” said the spokesperson.

Amritsar Rural police cover the border with Pakistan, and have been tasked with the responsibility of stopping drug smuggling into India.

This is not the first time some Amritsar Rural police personnel have been found to be taking drugs.

In August 2019, Special Task Force had arrested three constables — Jorawar Singh, Avtar Singh and Kashmir Singh — deputed in the border area police station Gharinda, for allegedly being part of a drug network.

Avatar Singh had died by suicide after the arrest. However, to the surprise of many, Jorawar Singh was reinstated on his post few months after his arrest.

Jorawar brought more embarrassment for Amritsar Rural police when Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh had to order his dismissal in August this year after a video of him allegedly consuming heroin went viral on social media. Last year too, 15 out of 25 police officials in Tarn Taran district had tested positive in a dope test.

