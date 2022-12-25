15 new members of Panjab University Syndicate elected

Fifteen new members of Panjab University Syndicate were elected on Saturday.

In July this year, 16 Syndicate members were elected unopposed.

While the previous Syndicate had six female representatives, this time only one female candidate is there. Dr Kiran Deep, who is said to be from Jain group, was elected unanimously from the sciences faculty.

The newly elected members include those from the languages, law and medical science faculties, and three each from the arts, sciences and combined faculties.

While members from faculties of languages and sciences were elected unopposed, the members from other groups were elected through voting.