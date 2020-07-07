15 new cases reported in Mohali

Among the 15, one case was reported from the New Chandigarh area (Mullanpur Garibdas), where a 65-year-old man was tested positive. Among the 15, one case was reported from the New Chandigarh area (Mullanpur Garibdas), where a 65-year-old man was tested positive.

As many as 15 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number to 318, with 84 active cases. The district has reported five fatalities so far.

Among the 15, one case was reported from the New Chandigarh area (Mullanpur Garibdas), where a 65-year-old man was tested positive.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh, said that three cases were reported from Sector 66 in Mohali city who have travel history of Kanpur, one case each was reported from Phase 11, Sector 127 in Kharar, Kharar city, Sector 80 in Mohali city, Nayagaon, Ballomajra and four cases were reported from Majaat village.

The Civil Surgeon added that in the last two days, 29 cases were reported in the district which is the highest number of cases reported so far. He added that they had started extensive drive to trace contacts of the positive cases.

“Most of the people who tested positive had either returned from other states or were contacts of already positive people. Two people tested positive at flu corner, and we have already put a strict vigil in these areas. We have also already identified the vulnerable places,” he added.

Five persons were also discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

