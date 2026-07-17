15-hour study routine helps Chandigarh student secure AIR 63 in NEET-UG 2026

A disciplined study routine, a carefully planned subject-wise strategy, and an unwavering dream of securing a top national rank helped Prakul Garg of Chandigarh crack NEET-UG 2026 with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 63.

Prakul Garg is a resident of Baltana in Punjab’s Mohali district. He did his schooling from Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Chandigarh Sector-44.

The teenager said he set 10 hours of self-study as his minimum benchmark, often extending it to 15-16 hours during his preparation. Instead of studying every subject equally throughout, he focused largely on Physics and Chemistry before dedicating the last three months almost entirely to Biology.