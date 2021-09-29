15 heritage items of Chandigarh to be auctioned in Paris on Sept 30

As many as 15 items of Chandigarh heritage will go under the hammer for a whopping Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 3 crore in Paris. The auction will take place on September 30.

Member of Heritage Protection Cell Ajay Jagga in a communication to G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Arjun R Meghwal, Minister of State for Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, Minister of Culture, France, and others has intimated about the auction.

“I would like to intimate in advance about the auction of Chandigarh heritage items in violation of Constitution of India and MHA orders (22 February, 2011) on 30-09-2021 in Paris by an auction house namely (sic) PIASA. There is an emergent need to get the matter examined from the law enforcing agencies of Paris, as to how these items reached Paris. Whether laws of India and France were followed or not. As there is a complete ban of sale/disposal of such items in India and even ban on export also. Whether, seller is in legal/lawful possession,” he said.

Jagga stated that the representation is filed in accordance with Article 51 of the Constitution of India.

“Since there is a constitutional mandate to preserve the objects of cultural importance, we should try to put the auction of Chandigarh articles, on hold, till the auction house proves that they are the lawful owners in possession of these 15 articles. Hence you are requested to look into the matter and approach the law enforcing agencies to find out how these items reached this auction house, so that the auction of our smuggled heritage items (if any), can be stalled, after ascertaining the facts,” he added.

The costliest have been the pair of armchairs which have reserve price between Rs 34.62 lakh and Rs 43.28 lakh.