The year,which started with a bang for city tennis player Sumitpal Singh,will end on an upbeat mood. Sumitpal will now be part of the three-member Indian team along with Parikshit Somani and Vikash Singh for the Qatar Asian Junior Team Cup U-14 tournament beginning from December 21 at Qatar.

Sumitpal had an exceptional year and he has done well for himself. The tournament will give him a chance to perform at the highest level. The way he has been playing,I am sure he will do well in the event, said Gajendra Singh,Director Coaching of CLTA (Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association ),which is where Sumitpal trains.

Sumitpal started 2013 with winning the doubles title in Empire Meadows National Series tennis tournament in Hyderabad. After travelling all over the country,taking part in various tournaments and raking in titles,Sumitpal finally stamped his authority on the court with his win in the national singles title in the U-14 category at the Adidas TTT National sub-junior tennis tournament in Chennai.

He has the talent to go far. With his sister Prinkle Singh,Sumitpal has been performing well in Nationals, added Gajendra.

The 14-year-old who celebrated his birthday early this month,started as a roller skater before he was drawn towards tennis. Singh,who hails from Jammu,made Chandigarh his new home and soon made a name for himself on the tennis circuit.

Last year,he finally came close to winning a national title but lost the final at the Fenesta National tournament in New Delhi. This year,however,Sumitpal seems to have finally broken free of the shackles. Winning the Asian title will enhance his reputation as one of the best players in his age category.

