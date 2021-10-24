147 new dengue cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported 147 new cases of Covid on Saturday.

Chandigarh: 36 new cases

Chandigarh reported 36 cases of dengue on Saturday, taking the total tally in October to 497.

Mohali: 85 new cases

At least 85 new dengue cases were confirmed in the district, taking the total number to 1,981. This month 1,610 cases had been confirmed so far. According to the health department, 150 suspected samples were sent for the confirmation. The district has recorded a total of 21 fatalities so far.

Panchkula: 26 new cases

A total of 26 new dengue positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Friday, taking the total to 422. The district has already broken the record of most number of cases registered here since the 2017 dengue outbreak.

As per the district medical health records, while a total of 193 people had contracted dengue in 2017 till October, the number had gone down in the following years, with the district recording only 14 dengue cases last year.

The number this time crossed the 200-mark in the second week of October, 350-mark on Tuesday and 400-mark on Saturday.