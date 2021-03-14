147 farmers released, only 4 left in jails: SKM

Farmers at Ghazipur border during the ongoing agitation over farm laws in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

One farmer of Punjab and three of Haryana are yet to come out of jail while the remaining 147 farmers booked in FIRs other than the one for Red Fort violence have been released.

This was stated by Prem Singh Bhangu, president of Punjab unit of All India Kisan Federation who is also heading the legal team of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

“A total of 151 farmers had been arrested in various FIRs other than the Red Fort one. Out of these, 147 have been released on bail. Only four are left. Out of these four, only one is from Punjab. He is Ranjit Singh, a youngster of Gazampur village of Nawanshahr district who was arrested on January 29 from Singhu border when protesters had attacked our farmers and police had lodged an FIR against 34 people on the same day. Except for Ranjit Singh, all others have been released. The remaining three are from Haryana who have applied for bail,” Bhangu said while talking to The Indian Express.

Out of 151 farmers, nearly 70 were from Punjab, about 35 from Haryana and the rest were from Delhi and surrounding areas. “Ranjit

Singh’s bail was denied by Delhi court. Now we will be applying for it in the High Court. These were the farmers who were booked in cases other than Red Fort FIR and majority of them have been released on bail. We will take up their cases in future as well. They need not worry,” Bhangu said.

He added, “They are all those farmers who had nothing to do with Red Fort violence. They never went to Red Fort and were booked under various charges such as unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, dacoity and robbery. FIRs were lodged at various police stations. All of them are back to dharnas at Singhu, Tikri and other places.”

Ajaypal from Kasiana village of Patiala, Manpreet Singh from Khamano Gurvinder Singh from Ghangroli village of Patiala, Sandeep Singh from Tairon village of Tarn Taran, Navjot Singh of Hasanpur village of Mohali and Jaskaran Singh were released on bail on March 9. Ajaypal and Gurvinder came to Singhu border even after being released.

The legal team worked in coordination with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), which had roped in over 150 lawyers for this purpose. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed repeatedly that they were fighting for all the farmers and no farmer needed to pay any fee for the same. SKM had also stated that they were working in coordination with the legal team of DSGMC.

In addition, SKM had also transferred Rs 2,000 each in the bank accounts of all the farmers lodged in jails.

Those arrested include 80-year-old Gurmukh Singh and 70-year-old Jeet Singh.

Significantly, in the Red Fort FIR in which Deep Sidhu has been arrested, SKM has not applied for any bail. Sources said that nearly 22 people have been arrested in this FIR.

As of now SKM is only focused on getting Ranjit Singh and three other Haryana farmers released.