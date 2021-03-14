144 new cases, one death reported in Chandigarh

A senior citizen gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at GMSH-16, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

On Saturday, Chandigarh reported 144 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 22,976. One person also succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 358. Meanwhile, the active cases stood at 1,032.

While 82 men tested positive, the number of women who were COVID positive is 62, with the total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours being 1914 and the total number of samples tested till now being 276905. As many as 47 people were discharged from various facilities.

A 51-year-old Covid positive woman, a resident of Dhanas, a case of hypertension, coronary artery disease and chronic kidney disease, expired at GMCH-32.

As per the latest available data, 19,488 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio is 4.5 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 4 are currently infected. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh 2,34,864 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.5 per cent, in the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 0.5 per cent every day. The recovery ratio is 94 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 94 have recovered from the virus.

As per the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, as many as 306 people in the age group of 46-60 years with co-morbidities received the first dose of the vaccine on March 12, while 1473 senior citizens were inoculated today.

In all, since March 1, 17,321 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 1,818. Till now, as many as 13068 health care workers have been vaccinated with the first dose and 12861 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.