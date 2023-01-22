142 teams, 800 personnel, 334 raids: Punjab Police goes big to nab gangster Landa’s aides in daylong operation

Punjab Police on Sunday launched a series of raids across the state on suspected hideouts of associates linked with gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.

“A series of simultaneous raids were conducted at the residential and other premises linked to aides of Lakhbir Landa in all districts of Punjab as part of investigations in ongoing cases. The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers based in India and abroad,” said Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The DGP said that at least 334 persons linked with Landa were raided during Sunday’s operation by 142 teams of Punjab Police. “Around 800 police personnel took part in the daylong operation. In Tarn Taran alone, at least 65 police teams raided the premises of 171 known associates of Landa,” he said.

As per the police, Landa is also the mastermind behind the recent RPG attacks on the intelligence headquarters in Punjab as well as the attack on the police station building of Sarhali. The gangster at present has as many as 31 FIRs pertaining to murder, under sections of the NDPS act, extortions, ransom, and spreading terror registered against him.

“Today’s searches were planned after the questioning of several persons in the recently-busted modules that were being backed by Lakhbir Landa. The operation also aimed to infuse fear among anti-social elements and instill a sense of safety and security among the common people,” he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, “Several people have been detained for further questioning and loads of incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined.”

Canada-based Landa, who is believed to be involved in various criminal activities in Punjab and abroad, has been designated as a “Most Wanted” criminal by the state’s police force. Police say that Landa is a Category-A gangster, who after committing various crimes, fled to Canada in 2017 from where he currently controls a network of gangsters involved in extortion, killings and other terror crimes in Punjab.

“He has been indulging in these crimes in association with his associates based in different countries. Landa is a close associate of Harwinder Singh Rinda, who is based in Pakistan and is actively supported by the ISI,” a senior police officer said.