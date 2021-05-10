14-yr-old among Covid victims in Panchkula, Mohali sees 17 deaths, zero recoveries

At a Covid-19 testing camp, organised by Market Welfare Association incollabration with GMSH-16, in Sector 44D, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A total of 30 people succumbed to Covid-19 disease in the Tricity on Sunday. The two districts and the UT reported as many as 2,414 new cases during the day. Peculiarly, no recovery was reported in Mohali during the day, as the active cases in the district breached the 10,000-mark. At present, there are 22,157 active cases in the Tricity, comprising 8,511 active cases in the UT and 2,953 active cases in Panchkula.

Mohali: 17 deaths, 918 new cases

As many as 17 people succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali district on Sunday, increasing the number of fatalities to 692. At least 918 new coronavirus positive cases were also reported here, increasing the tally of cases to 54,758. At present, there are 10,693 active cases in the district. Not even single recovery was reported here during the day.

District Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 253 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 219 from Dhakoli, 150 from Kharar, 126 from Derabassi, 71 from Gharuan, 29 from Kurali, 27 from Boothgarh, 24 from Lalru and 19 from Banu.

The DC said that no patient recovered from the infection on Sunday. He added that however, a total of 43,373 patients have recovered so far.

Chandigarh: 10 deaths, 895 new cases

Chandigarh reported 895 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, highest single caseload till now, increasing the tally of cases to 50,207 cases. There are 8,511 active cases in the UT as of now. At least 10 people also lost their lives due to Covid-related complications, bringing the death toll to 568.

A 55-year-old woman from Sector 38 West, a case of acute kidney injury and hypertension, a 30-year-old man from Dhanas, suffering from severe acute respiratory infection, and a 67-year-old man from Sector 27, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and type 2 diabetes mellitus, succumbed to Covid-19 at PGIMER.

At GMSH-16, a 90-year-old woman from Sector 19, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a 70-year-old man from Khuda Lahora, with hypertension, chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease, and a 72-year-old woman from Sector 26, a case of severe acute respiratory infection and diabetes mellitus, died due to Covid-19. A 91-year-old man from Sector 8, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, passed away at Max Hospital in Mohali. A 99-year-old man from Sector 43, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, a 45-year-old woman from Ramdarbar, a case of type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory disease, and a 54-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran, suffering from type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory disease, died at GMCH-32.

Of the new patients, 487 are men and 408 women tested positive. A total of 4,37,869 samples have been tested till now, including 3,941 samples tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported from every sector, Manimajra reported 92 cases, Maulijagran had 56 cases, Sectors 38 and 45 had 30 cases each, Sector 41 had 29 cases, Dhanas had 28 cases, Sector 46 had 24 cases, Sector 35 had 23 cases, Sector 22 had 22 cases, Sector 44 had 20 cases and Ramdarbar had 20 cases. Meanwhile, 879 patients were discharged from various facilities.

The case fatality ratio is 1.1 per cent and recovery ratio is 81.6 per cent in the UT. For every 100 confirmed cases, 82 have recovered. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.8 per cent every day. The active ratio is 17.2 per cent.

Since March 2, 60,634 people of above 60 years were vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 80,053. Till now, 21,653 healthcare workers and 20,102 frontline workers have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Panchkula: 3 deaths, 601 test positive

As many as 601 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday in Panchkula. As per district bulletin, three Covid-related deaths were also reported during the day, of which two people including a 14-year-old girl did not have any known comorbidities.

A 84-year-old woman from Sector 21 and a 14-year-old girl from Parwala, with no comorbidities and a 40-year-old man from Beer Ghaggar, suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the disease.

Of the 601 new cases, 477 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. Till now, 33,996 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 here, of which 24,930 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are from the neighbouring districts. At least 284 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far, including 83 tested positive since April 20. So far, 249 patients have succumbed to the virus and 21,728 patients have recovered.

The active cases tally, which stood below 100 in January, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and the 1,000-mark on March 30. It breached the 2,000-mark on April 17 and stood at 2,953 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 87 per cent.

The district has conducted 2,96,632 tests so far, including 2,200 samples tested on Saturday.