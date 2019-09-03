Panchkula: 14-year-old girl ‘kills’ eight-year-old girl in fight over a Rs 10 note

A 14-year-old girl allegedly killed an eight-year-old girl during a fight over a note of Rs 10 and threw the body into a pond.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the body was found in a pond at the victim’s native village of Bhagwanpur. The accused is the victim’s maternal aunt.

Panchkula DCP Kamaldeep Goyal said, “The accused has already confessed to the crime. She told me that they had a fight over Rs 10 after which she strangled the victim with bare hands and threw her into the water.” The police registered a case.

Police officials said they arrested the accused and produced her in court on Monday. Chandimandir SHO Naveen Kumar said she would be sent to a juvenile home.

The victim and the accused had gone out on Saturday evening. However, the victim never returned while the accused did. The victim’s parents then asked the accused about their daughter’s whereabouts. But the accused did not give any satisfactory reply. Then the family, joined by the village sarpanch, searched for the victim through the night. Finally, the sarpanch called the police who questioned the accused.

Sources said the accused spilled the beans about the murder and the body was recovered from the same pond she had hinted at.

The victim’s father in the FIR had alleged that the maternal aunt, with whom the victim was last seen, had killed his daughter. The victim had two sisters and a brother.