14 found using fake documents in Hisar to get jobs under Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath Scheme, 14 cases of candidates using fake documents to get inducted into the Indian Army were caught at Haryana’s Hisar on Friday.

A spokesperson of the Indian Army said, “It has been alleged that the candidates have made attempts to enter the recruitment drive using fake or tampered admit cards. Army Recruitment Rally is half-way now and candidates from three Tehsils of Fatehabad participated in the rally on Friday. There has been an increase in admission attempts with forged or tampered admit cards. These cases are being caught due to strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process. It has been cautioned by the Recruitment Office to initiate strict action against such fraudsters.”

Recruitment rallies will be once again organised from October 25 to November 11 at the Army recruitment headquarters, Ambala Cantonment and Kharga stadium. Youths from six districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — and the Union Territory of Chandigarh will be able to participate in this rally.

Recruitment Director, Army Recruitment Headquarters, Colonel B S Bisht said, “The recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), Agniveer Tradesman. For Agniveer General Duty, a candidate must have at least 45 per cent marks in Class X and a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects and CBSE candidates should have overall C-2 grade or 45 per cent and not less than D grade in each subject.”

He added, “Educational qualification for Agniveer Clerks and Store Keepers is Class XII with at least 60 per cent marks and not less than 40 per cent marks in each subject. For Agniveer (Technical), candidates should be Class XII (Science) pass with 50 per cent marks while for Agniveer Tradesman, candidates should be Class X and VIII pass according to the trades. Candidates with a Light Motor Vehicle Driving License will be given preference for driver requirements.”

He added, “For Agniveer Clerk and Store Keeper (Technical), the height should be 162 cm, weight should be 50 kg and chest should be 77-82 cm, for Agniveer general duty and Agniveer other category the height should be 170 cm. According to the recruitment rules, sons of serving, retired, Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight and chest and 20 per cent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination. Bonus points will also be given to the winners of Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation.”

Colonel Bisht added, “As a one-time measure for the year 2022-23, the age range for Agniveers has been fixed at 17.5 years to 23 years. October 1, 2022 will be taken as the date for determining the age of eligible candidates. Recruitment in the Army is free, fair and on merit basis.”