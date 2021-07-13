14 new Covid cases in Tricity

A total of 1,603 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The Tricity reported 12 new Covid cases on Monday. No virus-related death was reported.

Chandigarh: 9 cases, no death

The UT reported nine new Covid cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 61,841. No virus-related death was recorded. The UT has had 809 virus-related deaths. The active cases stood at 93.

A total of 1,603 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. As many as 13 patients were also discharged from various facilities. As part of the ongoing vaccination drive, 8,557 people were inoculated Monday.

Mohali: 3 new cases

As many as three Covid cases were reported in the district on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 68,373 with 87 remaining active. As many as 1,056 deaths have been reported in the district due to the infection.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of two cases were reported from Kharar and one from Dhakoli.

The DC said that ten patients were discharged upon recovery, adding that 67,230 patients were discharged as yet.

Panchkula: 2 cases, no death

A total of two new Covid positive cases and no new death were reported in Panchkula on Monday.

The active case tally was recorded at 20, while the recovery rate of the district stood at 98.6 per cent.

A total of 40,281 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,614 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 375 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 3,73,583 tests so far.