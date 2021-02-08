scorecardresearch
Monday, February 08, 2021
14 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mohali

No Covid-related death was reported in Mohali during the day, however, 372 patients so far have succumbed to the disease.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | February 8, 2021 5:24:27 am
Mohali Covid death, MOhali coronavirus cases, Punjab covid cases, Mohali news, Punjab news, Indian express newsThere are 423 active cases in Mohali (Representational)

As many as 14 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district, taking the tally of cases to 19,613. There are 423 active cases here at present. No Covid-related death was reported in Mohali during the day, however, 372 patients so far have
succumbed to the disease here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 43 patients recovered and were discharged from home isolation and hospitals. He added that a total of 18,818 patients have been cured in the district so far.

The DC further said that out of the 14 new cases, a maximum of eight were reported from Mohali (Urban), two each from Derabassi and Dhakoli, and one each from Gharuan and Kharar, respectively.

