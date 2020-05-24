14 new Covid-19 cases in Bapu Dham Colony in Chandigarh

Till now, 3,749 tests have been conducted in the UT. (Representational) Till now, 3,749 tests have been conducted in the UT. (Representational)

Fourteen more residents of Bapu Dham Colony tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. Three of these patients were sampled at the testing booth set up by the health department inside the colony. Meanwhile, a two-month-old child who recovered from Covid-19 was discharged from PGIMER, leaving 51 active cases out of the total 232 cases reported in the city till Saturday night.

Of the people who tested positive, two men of one family, a 32-year-old and a 17-year-old, reportedly do not have any history of contact with a patient. Among other patients, three belong to one family and a 24-year-old male is a family contact of another patient from the colony. At least 161 Covid-19 patients in the city are from the Bapu Dham Colony, a containment zone and hotspot.

A total of 115 samples for Covid-19 testing have been collected at the colony’s sampling booth by healthcare workers from GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. Till now, 3,749 tests have been conducted in the UT.

Cesarean surgery performed on Covid-19 patient at GMCH 32

A cesarean surgery was performed successfully on a Covid-19 patient at GMCH-32 on Saturday. “It was a complex procedure because the surgical precautions we took were extreme. We had to ensure that the PPE kit and more protective gear was donned perfectly. The woman also had to wear a mask and this was performed in a dedicated Covid-19 surgical OT,” said Dr Navneet Takkar, the gynecologist who led an eight-member team of doctors and nurses.

The new born has been kept in a separate room from the mother and is under observation. The mother has been sampled for Covid-19 once and will be tested again after seven days. “Only if the test comes negative twice will the child be handed over to his family,” says Dr Takker.

