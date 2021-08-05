14 more schools renamed after martyrs, freedom fighters, says Punjab education minister

Punjab school education minister, Vijay Inder Singla, on Thursday said that the state government has decided to rename 14 more schools in various districts of the state after freedom fighters and other renowned personalities to honor their achievements, contributions, and sacrifices for the country.

He said that renaming of schools would be a small token of gratitude to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives fighting for the country

Singla said that a school in Hoshiarpur district has also been named after the father of the Indian Constitution. The Government Elementary School in Binewal village has been renamed as Dr B.R. Ambedkar Government Elementary School, Binewal. He added that another school, Government Senior Secondary School, Binewal, situated in Hoshiarpur, has been named after martyr Baldev Raj for his supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war in 1999. He said that the school has now been renamed Shaheed Baldev Raj Government Senior Secondary School.

The Cabinet minister also went on to inform that Government Primary School Pakho Kalan in district Barnala has been named as Shaheed Ranjit Singh Shaurya Chakra Vijeta Government Primary School, the Government Middle School Machhrai Kalan of district Fatehgarh Sahib has been renamed as Shaheed Attar Singh Shaheed Jawahar Singh Government Middle School, the Government Primary School Veela Teja in Gurdaspur has been named as freedom fighter Surain Singh Government Primary School, and the Government Middle School Barnala in Mansa has been named as Shaheed Gurmail Singh Government Middle School.

Singla said that the name of the Government High School Demru Khurd in Moga has been changed as Shaheed Lakhvir Singh Government High School, the Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School Gharota district Pathankot has been renamed as Freedom Fighter Hans Raj Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, the Government Elementary Smart School Mardanheri in Patiala has been named as Shaheed Salim Khan Government Elementary Smart School, the Government High School Satauj in Sangrur has been renamed as Shaheed Hawaldaar Jagsir Singh Government High School, the Government High School Dappar in SAS Nagar has been renamed Shaheed Subedaar Balvir Singh Government High School, and the Government Elementary School Kalsian Khurad in Tarn Taran has been renamed Shaheed Mandeep Singh Government Elementary School.

The minister said that two schools in Sri Mukatsar Sahib district have also been named after martyrs who laid down their lives for our country. He added that the Government High School Gaggarh has been named Shaheed Subedar Jaswant Singh Government High School and the Government Senior Secondary School Chak Atari Sadarwala has been named as Shaheed Baldev Singh Government Senior Secondary School.