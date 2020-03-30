14-day quarantine for people coming to Haryana from other states

During the 21-day lockdown period, till date, Haryana Police have registered 610 FIRs for violating the lockdown regulations. “A total of 745 persons have been arrested and 3,407 vehicles impounded, till date,” a police spokesperson said. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) During the 21-day lockdown period, till date, Haryana Police have registered 610 FIRs for violating the lockdown regulations. “A total of 745 persons have been arrested and 3,407 vehicles impounded, till date,” a police spokesperson said. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After creating ‘safe homes for migrant labourers to prevent their exodus and to provide them free food and shelter, the state government’s Health Department is now facing another arduous task of conducting the medical examination of all those migrant labourers/workers. Haryana’s Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora has issued instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners that people who are coming to Haryana from other states must be kept in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Since Sunday, the state government has also completely sealed all its inter-state and inter-district borders not allowing any other state’s people from entering the state. A group of 75 labourers/workers were stopped in Jind district’s municipal town of Julana Monday. The group was travelling in three buses from Moga in Punjab to Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. “They were also possessing a permission dated March 27 to travel during the curfew period. A lot has changed in last three days and the permission stood withdrawn. Thus, we did not allow them to enter Haryana and sent all three buses back to Moga,” a police officer said.

All those migrant labourers/workers who were stopped from walking towards Delhi or other neighbouring states of Haryana, are being brought in to various “safe homes”.

In last three days, Haryana government said, it has created 461 such homes. “But since, most of these labourers had not been maintaining social distancing and these groups are a mix of people from other states also, their medical examination is required. Thus, we have deployed Health Department teams that are conducting check-up of all these labourers/workers. The teams comprise a doctor, pharmacist and a lab technician. The details of all such migrant labourers/workers who are being brought in the safe homes are also being maintained,” another senior officer said.

“List of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha has been provided to the Deputy Commissioners concerned and they would contact them to ensure that they are in the relief camps and are provided food and other essential items, including medicines. They would also ensure that nobody goes out of these relief camps during the lockdown period till April 14,” said Keshni Anand Arora, Chief Secretary, Haryana.

Arora also directed Deputy Commissioners to create awareness on social distancing among people and rope in NGOs, volunteers, village sarpanches, nambardars and chowkidars for the task.

Chief Secretary also directed officials to expedite the work to trace those foreign returned people who are so far missing or untraceable. She added that “to ensure there is no shortage of masks and PPE kits in the state, Medical Colleges have been given more powers to purchase essential items”.

Employees due to retire given one month extension

“In view of the current COVID-19 induced situation, Haryana government has decided to grant extension in service in respect of Group A, B, C and D employees working in various departments for a period of one month who are going to retire on March 31, 2020, on attaining the age of superannuation,” a government spokesperson said.

“Employees working in Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Haryana Police, Medical Education and Research Department, Urban Local Bodies Department including Municipal bodies, Health, and Family Welfare Department and Development and Panchayats Department have been given extension in service after attaining the age of superannuation on March 31, 2020. Any employee shall be at liberty to convey his/her unwillingness for extension and the Competent Authority shall accept the choice of employee,” the spokesperson added.

610 FIRs, 745 arrested for lockdown violations

During the 21-day lockdown period, till date, Haryana Police have registered 610 FIRs for violating the lockdown regulations. “A total of 745 persons have been arrested and 3,407 vehicles impounded, till date,” a police spokesperson said.

“Haryana Police has completely sealed all its inter-state borders to prevent migration of workers and migrant labourers and to effectively control the spread of COVID-19. Apart from the Law and Order duty at various checkpoints, the police personnel are also providing food and other essential daily needs to the poor and needy ones across the state,” said ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk.

“Police officers and jawans posted at various nakas are providing all possible help to the people especially to the poor, homeless, needy and sick ones. As per the government instructions, the industrialists and factory owners have also been advised to extend all sorts of help to their workers in the given situation. During the lockdown in the state, all public activities except essential and emergency services are banned, however cargo movement in vehicles is allowed on the state and National Highways. Keeping this in view, the people must avoided roaming on road unnecessarily,” Virk added.

