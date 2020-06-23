14-day home quarantine mandatory for visitors staying in Chandigarh for over 72 hrs

However, this order will not apply to visitors who spend less than 72 hours in Chandigarh. However, this order will not apply to visitors who spend less than 72 hours in Chandigarh.

People coming to Chandigarh for a stay of over 72 hours will need to undergo mandatory 14-day home quarantine, as per the administration’s order.

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, on Monday, directed Principal Secretary Health Arun Gupta to issue specific orders about mandating 14-day home quarantine for those coming from outside the Tricity. However, this order will not apply to visitors who spend less than 72 hours in Chandigarh. “This will be convenient for business executives and government employees, among others, who come to Chandigarh for official work and leave after a short stay,” a statement by UT administration said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Principal Secretary Health Arun Gupta said, “This will be a mandatory self home quarantine. Those coming by road too will need to follow it. As they will provide their details to the administration, they will also have to specify if they are staying for over 72 hours or not.”

Earlier, the 14-day self home quarantine was only “advised” by the Chandigarh administration. However, now, it will be mandatory for anyone staying in the UT for over 72 hours.

As most of the patients are those coming from outside the UT, the administration has appealed to the residents welfare associations, voluntary agencies and social workers “to co-operate with the Health and Police authorities in monitoring the stay and movement of persons coming from outside”.

DC Mandip Singh Brar informed that for every affected area, they will have a Joint Action Committee comprising the municipal, health and police officials under incident commanders, who will cooperate with the local voluntary organisations and residents welfare associations (RWAs) to keep a watch in the areas and to ensure that social distancing and necessary hygiene practices are being followed.

IN CASE of FRESH BREAK OUT, FRESH RESTRICTIONS TO BE IMPOSED

The Administrator said, in case there is fresh breakout in any area that has been recently opened up, fresh restrictions will again be imposed. Residents have been asked to keep a watch and inform the administration about any visitor from outside the city.

ON THE SPOT FINE

Keeping in view the reports of the frequent violation of social distancing and wearing of mask, the administration decided to hold a special drive to impose on-the-spot fine on violators.

The Chandigarh Administration has already fixed a fine of Rs 500 for spitting in public places and for violating social distancing norms by owners of shops and commercial places, a fine of Rs 2,000 has been mandated for violation of home quarantine and Rs 500 for violation of social distancing norms by the owners of auto-rickshaw and two-wheelers, Rs 2,000 fine for cars and Rs 3,000 for buses.

The Administrator directed the DGP to ensure that there is regular checking of persons coming to Chandigarh from outside the Tricity. Only the people who have registered themselves on the administration’s website will be allowed to enter the UT. The police will also check homes at random to ensure that home quarantine is being followed.

RESIDENTS IN QUARANTINE CENTRES SHOULD BE TAKEN CARE OF

The Administrator directed MC Commissioner and Chandigarh DC to ensure that residents who are in quarantine centres are properly taken care of and basic facilities of proper food, water and clean toilets are ensured through regular supervision.

FOUR MORE POCKETS OF BAPU DHAM OPENED

On the basis of Affected Area Committee’s report, the administration decided to open up the remaining pockets in Bapu Dham Colony, including Pocket No 15, 13, 20 and 7. Even as these pockets have been removed from perimeter control, regular surveillance and sanitisation will continue here.

