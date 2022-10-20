14 challans issued after food safety checks in Chandigarh

In view of festive season, UT health officials began checking of the sweets manufacturing and selling units.

It was also claimed that 14 challans were issued for violating norms of the food safety and standard regulations. The seized samples were sent to the food analyst lab for further analysis and examination. Five teams checked and took samples of milk products in various parts of the city.

During the checking, food business operators were advised to keep things in a hygienic condition and not indulge in any kind of illegal activity.

The food safety officer of the department stated that during this festival season, from October 3 to date, they have raided sweet shops and sweets manufacturing units wherein they seized 66 samples of products made of khoya and milk.

All manufacturers and sellers of sweets were advised not to indulge in any illegal activity. They were advised to maintain proper hygiene, sanitation, use of good quality raw material, permitted food colours and have food licence under the Food Safety Act. No food business is allowed to manufacture/ sell/ store/distribute any food article without having food licence.