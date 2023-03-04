13th Chandigarh Bird Race to be held tomorrow

The 13th Chandigarh Bird Race will be held Sunday in the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) comprising certain areas of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh, Panchkula, in Haryana, Mohali in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Chandigarh Bird Club and HSBC will be held on Sunday.

Rima Dhillon, secretary of Chandigarh Bird Club, will coordinate the bird race in which anyone is free to participate. At least nine teams of birders in Chandigarh will cover the areas from Timber Trail, Parwanoo, in Himachal Pradesh, to Morni Hills in Panchkula, Chhatbir, Mirzapur dam, Siswan dam in Mohali, Nepli, and Kansal forests and the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. Teams have also come from all over Punjab.

Dhillon said that during the last year’s bird race, a total of 257 species of birds, including waterfowl, were recorded with the winning team listing 184. She said that after a whole day of bird-watching, there will be an interactive session where the participants share their experiences. It would be a day well spent for the birds, and for nature, she said.

The most exciting aspect of this bird race is that it offers a unique platform for beginners, especially children.

“Positioned as a fun event, the bird race is aimed at generating awareness among people about the bird life surrounding the region as well as support for the conservation of nature and the environment. Over time it gives us a good idea of the region’s avifauna (bird life) and what could be the species and areas facing problems,” Mitinder Pal Sekhon, CBC president, said.

This exciting activity of bird race came on the scene in 2005 in Mumbai and has since been successfully conducted over the years in an increasing number of cities across India. Besides, several hundred personnel from HSBC also regularly partake in these events.

The HSBC India bird races have become very popular at several Indian metros. These bird races are dawn-to-dusk events where teams of bird-watching enthusiasts, from beginners to experts, from 7-year-olds to 81 years, spend the day birding in and around Chandigarh.